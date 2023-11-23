The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur, one of India's premier management institutions, will be hosting the ninth PAN IIM World Management Conference from December 21 to 23, 2023 at Sambalpur in Odisha. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), the theme of the conference is Entrepreneurial Innovation and Digital Governance for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth.

The conference will witness the participation of all 21 IIMs across India. In addition to the IIMs, institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other premium management institutes across India and the globe will participate in this conference.



Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, emphasised the objective of PAN IIM Conference as an opportunity to share contributions, preview current research, and foster professional networks and said, "The participants, including professors, researchers, doctoral students, industry professionals and alumni of various IIMs, will have open-ended discussions on topics of their respective domains."

The theme of the ninth PAN IIM World Management Conference is Entrepreneurial Innovation and Digital Governance for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth which are likely to be attended by over 500 delegates including directors, vice-chancellors (VCs), deans, professors, scholars, industry people, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), and top government officials.



Prof Jaiswal further informed that the event provides an exceptional platform for professionals, academicians, policymakers and thought leaders to share their research, ideas, and innovations across various management disciplines.

Over three days, attendees can benefit from publication opportunities, interactive workshops, enlightening plenary sessions, and roundtable discussions with esteemed scholars, policymakers and corporate leaders.



It is to be recalled that the aim of the PAN-IIM World Management Conference (WMC) is to provide a platform where brilliant minds from India and across the globe converge and explore current issues, trends, challenges, and research opportunities in the areas of entrepreneurial innovation, digital governance, inclusion, and sustainable growth.



For participation, research papers can be submitted on various management topics.



The PAN IIM Conference is held on a rotation basis in different IIMs every year. This year it has been decided by all IIMs to have the ninth PAN IIM World Management conference at IIM Sambalpur as it has having state-of-the-art infrastructure.