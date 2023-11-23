Several students have been requesting the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) administration to issue a relaxation of credit base detention to the first and second-year batches of R18 and R22, respectively. However, when EdexLive spoke to Registrar Dr M Manzoor Hussain, he stated that relaxation is not possible. "For one year, due to COVID-19, we had relaxed the credit base detention. After this, we are back to following the detention system. Therefore, there is no relaxation as of now," he said.

"In fact, we discussed this in the Academic Council and it has suggested that the detention system be followed as it is not a new rule we came up with. It has existed for a long time, for over 15 to 20 years," the registrar said. Further, he stressed, "If we allow first and second years now, they will have a burden in the final year to clear first-year and second-year subjects."

The third-year students have been given a relaxation and the R18 and R22 have referred to the same urging for a relaxation for them as well. When asked about the same, the registrar said, "Third and fourth-year students have been promoted keeping in mind the fact that companies will start the hiring process, job opportunities will come their way or they will opt for skill training."

What is credit-base detention?

The credit-based detention system requires the students to score at least 50-60 per cent of the total credit scores in order to be promoted to the next semester. For example, second-year first-semester students are required to score at least 18 out of a total of 37 credit points in order to be promoted. Similarly, third-year students require 47 out of 79 total credit points. Minimum credit points can be acquired across multiple subjects, internal exams, practicals, classwork and the like.

Further representation

Today, all engineering students of JNTUH wrote a representation to the Registrar Dr M Manzoor Hussain seeking relaxation of credit base detention for R18 and R22 batches. The letter was shared by an Instagram handle Students Wing via their page today, November 23.

To recall, over 500 first and second-year university students staged a protest on the campus on November 20 urging for the relaxation of the credit-based detention system. These protesting students gained support from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) — Telangana student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC).