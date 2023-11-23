The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras recorded an increase of 19 per cent in internship offers received on Day One of the Campus Internship Drive for students of the 2023-24 batch. The Internship Drive was held in two sessions on August 5 and 12, 2023.



The highlights of Day One Sessions of Internship Drive include:



- As many as 19 international internship offers were received from seven companies



- As much as 17 per cent increase in the number of students who secured an internship was noted



- As much as 51 per cent increase in number of companies that visited IIT Madras for internship was noted



Highlighting the importance of Internships, Prof Sathyan Subbiah, Advisor (Placement and Internship), IIT Madras, said, “An internship is now an essential component for the launching of a successful and fulfilling career for students. It enables them to apply their skills and knowledge acquired during their curriculum in a real-life work environment. I’m happy with the efforts made by our team to enable students to get internships despite turbulent conditions”



Highlighting the importance of internships, Prof P Murugavel, Co Advisor (Placement & Internship), IIT Madras, said, “Internships enable students to receive exposure to the corporate world and to apply what they have learned in the classroom to solve real-world problems. It is great to see a record-breaking number of companies offering a high number of offers to our students which also shows the trust the industry shows in our students”



The top recruiters in terms of internship offers include:



- Texas Instruments



- JP Morgan Chase & Co



- Adobe

- Procter and Gamble



- Dr Reddy’s Laboratories



Highlighting the efforts of IIT Madras student team in coordinating the internship drive, Mevit Mathew, Student Academic Affairs Secretary, IIT Madras, said, “We're extremely delighted that despite the volatile market conditions, we had a jump in Day One offers, setting a new record. The diversity of roles and new recruiters is a testament to the varied and robust capabilities of IIT Madras students”

Siddhesh Gatkal, Student Internship Head, IIT Madras, said, “The Internship Team has proactively worked harder to ensure that our students are able to pursue their dream roles despite the adverse global factors. The unprecedented rise in the number of recruiters both shows the trust recruiters place in IIT Madras students and the efforts undertaken by the team.”