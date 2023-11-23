Dr Vijay Chandru felicitated by the Chairman, BoG and the Chairman, Senate, IIT Jodhpur (Director, IIT Jodhpur) | (Pic: IIT Jodhpur)

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur celebrated its Ninth Convocation on November 21, 2023, Tuesday, and awarded 800 Degrees and 20 Diploma/Certificate awards to the class of 2023 in the presence of faculty, staff, students, parents, and eminent personalities. This includes:

- As many as 316 qualified students in the BTech (Computer Science and Engineering CSE), BTech (Mechanical Engineering ME), BTech (Electrical Engineering EE), and BTech (BB) degrees; Out of these, 17 BTech students have also met the requirements for the award of Minor/Specialisation certificates in Entrepreneurship, Management, Visual Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics

- As many as 92 students qualified in the MSc (Chemistry CH), MSc (Digital Humanities DH), MSc (MA) and MSc (Physics PH) degree

- Four students qualified in the MSc - MTech Dual Degree

- As many as 283 students qualified in the MTech (BB), MTech (Chemistry CH), MTech (Artificial Intelligence AI), MTech (Computer Science CS), MTech (CI-ENV), MTech (CI-EN), MTech (CPS), MTech (SIoT), MTech (DCS), MTech (AMD), MTech (TFE) and MTech (MT) Degrees

- As many as 77 students qualified in the MBA and MBA-Technology Degrees

- Six students qualified in the Master’s in Medical Technology Programmes

- As many as 22 students qualified for the PhD Degree

In addition, 20 students qualified to get the award for the PG Diploma/Certificate.

Dr K Radhakrishnan, former Chairman, Space Commission and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and former Secretary, Department of Space, Government of India graced the event as the chief guest.

Dr Vijay Chandru, Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) Distinguished Technologist, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Co-Founder, Strand Life Sciences and Prof Indranil Manna, Vice-Chancellor, Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra were the guests. AS Kiran Kumar, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Jodhpur presided over the ceremony and Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur delivered the institute report, during the event.