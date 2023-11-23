The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur launches its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme, designed exclusively for ambitious professionals seeking uninterrupted career growth.

Commencing on May 18, 2024, this two-year online programme combines flexibility with academic excellence, featuring two one-week on-campus modules to foster networking and interaction. Managed and delivered directly by IIM Udaipur, the EMBA program employs a high-touch approach with live sessions, interactive learning experiences, and exclusive C-suite interactions, providing participants with valuable insights from industry leaders.

This programme will provide an ideation platform to encourage participants to discuss business ideas leading to possible new business ventures that would get support from the IIM Udaipur Incubation Centre.

The curriculum is a comprehensive 1,250 contact hour programme covering Business Foundations, Functional Foundations, and Managerial Toolkit, complemented by diverse electives.

This is the first IIM EMBA programme to offer flexibility through multiple entry and stage-wise completion. Participants benefit from credit-based waivers, acknowledging their prior academic achievements. Upon completing the programme, participants will receive a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from IIM Udaipur. They will also be given the status of Alumni of IIM Udaipur.

Extending a welcome to potential professionals seeking a reputed degree with flexible options, Prof Tushar Agrawal, Chairperson - EMBA Program, said, “Many professionals yearn for an opportunity to enhance their skill set, elevate their careers, and contribute meaningfully to their organisations without disrupting their current roles. The EMBA Program at IIM Udaipur is designed exclusively for modern-day working professionals seeking to elevate their careers without putting their current commitments on hold," he said.

"Our programme prioritises your needs and aspirations, offering unparalleled flexibility in learning formats and schedules. The Executive Master of Business Administration program at IIM Udaipur is not just about earning a degree; it’s about empowering professionals with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead and excel in the dynamic business world,” he shared.

The admission cycle begins on November 15, 2023.

For more information, visit the IIMU EMBA Program website or contact the Admissions Office at 7230001227 (9.00 am - 5.30 pm) or emba.admission@iimu.ac.in.