The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) will now conduct lessons on leadership development in Hindi language as well, reported PTI. Moreover, the premier institute is starting a ten-day course on this topic for professionals from different walks of life from January next year, an official said on Wednesday, November 22.

This is the first time that lectures will be delivered in Hindi in the leadership development programme classes of IIM Indore, the official said. The officials say that the initiative has been started to bridge language barriers at premiere management institutes.

"Language should never be a barrier in education. With our first leadership development programme in Hindi language. We are not only going to break stereotypes in the world of management education, but we are also going to ensure that knowledge and skills reach every corner of our country," Dr Himanshu Rai, Director of the IIM Indore said.

The duration of the leadership development programme, which is going to be started in Hindi language, will be 10 days and professionals from all fields can participate in it, added PTI.

Participants of this programme will get training in leadership, management practices, financial accounting, human resource management, operations management, digital applications for management, product management, crisis management, negotiation and communication skills.