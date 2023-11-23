The Bihar government is all set to launch a programme in December for nearly 25 lakh academically weak school children with some of them incapable of reading simple Hindi words despite having reached upper primary classes, officials said on Thursday, November 23.



As part of the programme, Mission Daksh, the state Education Department has directed teachers to intensively mentor such students, in batches of not more than five, with the "warning" that any laxity will lead to them face action, a report by PTI stated.



KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of Education, wrote to all the district magistrates (DMs) on November 21, requesting them to supervise the progress of the programme in their areas on a daily basis from December 1.



District-wise monitoring committees, headed by DMs, would be formed for the effective execution of Mission Daksh, it said.



During the regular inspection and monitoring by the DMs that started in July, it was found that there is a considerable number of academically weak students in almost all state-run schools, the letter said.



Pathak directed that such students be identified on a priority basis, PTI added.



"After that, the principals will ask teachers to conduct extra classes (post-lunch) with not more than five children at a time. Such students often need individualised attention in order to fully grasp difficult concepts and bridge the learning gaps. This targeted approach will also allow teachers to personalise their teaching methods in a way that suits the unique needs of each weak student," he said in the letter.



All 25 lakh such students will appear in their final examinations in April 2024. If these students fail in their final examinations, strict departmental action will be initiated against their headmasters/principals and teachers by the Education Department, the official added.