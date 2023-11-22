A Class IV student from a government-run school in Odisha's Jajpur district tragically lost his life on Tuesday, November 22, allegedly due to a teacher compelling him to perform sit-ups, reports PTI.

The student, Rudra Narayan Sethy, attended Surya Narayan Nodal Upper Primary School in Orali. According to PTI, around 3 pm that day, Rudra, along with four classmates, were playing on the school premises during regular class hours.

Upon noticing the children, a teacher purportedly directed them to do sit-ups as a form of punishment. Unfortunately, Rudra collapsed during this exercise. His parents, residents of the nearby Orali village in Rasulpur block, were promptly informed of the incident.

They rushed Rudra to a nearby community centre, and subsequently, with the assistance of the teacher, to the community health centre. Later that night, he was transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where medical professionals declared him brought dead.

Rasulpur block education officer (BEO) Nilambar Mishra, when approached, stated that no formal complaint had been received as of yet, states the report. He assured, "If we get a formal complaint we will initiate an investigation and take necessary action against whoever is guilty."

Rasulpur assistant block education officer Pravanjan Pati visited the school and started an inquiry into the incident.