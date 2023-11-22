Indian medical students back from Ukraine have been protesting for the academic mobility programme and the public notice released by the National Medical Commission today, November 22, Wednesday, addresses their problem.

As per the notice, FMGs from Ukraine can continue their studies in a different country under the Academic Mobility Program, offering a one-time opportunity to complete their remaining medical course.

"In continuation to the earlier scheme dated 15th September, 2022 namely Academic Mobility Program, NMC has decided to extend such scheme as a one-time measure to the FMGs returning from Ukraine to avail the benefits of said scheme and complete their remaining medical course", says the notice.



“The Degree may however be awarded by the University to where they shall migrate. This option of transfer/migration/mobility shall be availed within 3 months from the date of issue of this public notice,” states the notice.

It may be recalled that The 2021 batch of Ukraine-returned Indian medical students were protesting in front of the National Medical Commission (NMC) in Dwarka, New Delhi, to demand a one-time relaxation allowing them to transfer to other ‘safer’ countries.

The students have been continuing with online classes since they were evacuated from the war-stuck country almost one and a half years ago.