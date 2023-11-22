More than three months after the tragic demise of a Jadavpur University (JU) undergraduate due to ragging, followed by a fatal fall from a hostel balcony, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) conveyed its concern about the university's failure to take "disciplinary action" against the perpetrators, reports PTI.

In a letter addressed to the officiating Vice-Chancellor, Buddhadeb Sau, JUTA emphasised that the "inordinate delay in imposing punishment" on the involved students raises serious doubts about the administration's commitment to curbing ragging on campus. The incident occurred on August 9 when the student fell from a second-floor balcony of the JU Main Hostel after enduring intense ragging, leading to his demise the following day at a private hospital.

"We note with deep concern that disciplinary action against the convicted persons in the death of a first-year student has not yet been taken in spite of series of meetings of anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad of the university," the letter by JUTA said on Wednesday, November 22.

"Inordinate delay in imposing punishment has raised serious questions on the role and interest of the administration to curb ragging in university. In this context, JUTA demands immediate punishment of identified guilty persons using the institutional rules and regulations failing which serious legal measures will be initiated against the administration to ensure social justice," the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media, said.

According to the report, the association threatened to mobilise stakeholders for an agitation against the motivated inaction by a section of the administration if prompt steps were not taken.

The anti-ragging squad's report, submitted two months prior, recommended the expulsion of 35 senior students from the hostel where the incident occurred. The squad also supported the expulsion of four senior students directly involved in the ragging.

PTI states that efforts to contact the interim VC for a response on the matter were unsuccessful. JUTA reiterated its opposition to the state government's proposed implementation of the human resource management system (HRMS) in JU and other state universities for disbursement of salary, retirement benefits, matters related to pay fixation, promotion and the like, citing concerns about its potential impact on academic and financial autonomy.

Urging the VC to "place the matter in the executive council and discuss the policy threats which are hidden in HRMS", JUTA said this was needed to protect the interests of the stakeholders.

The association emphasised that the university administration's silence in these circumstances poses a genuine threat to stakeholders, warning of a larger movement if their concerns remain unaddressed.