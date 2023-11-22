For weeks, students of Bangalore University (BU) voiced their discontent about the subpar quality of the food provided to them, shedding light on numerous videos depicting the presence of bugs, worms, and insects in rice, reports The New Indian Express. Despite receiving multiple complaints, the warden failed to take any corrective measures, prompting students to demand his immediate suspension.

According to the report, Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar directed BU Vice-Chancellor Jayakara Shetty to swiftly address the issues by taking action against both the warden and the cooks. The protestors emphasised the hostel warden's negligence and his unsatisfactory conduct towards the students.

Simultaneously, a gathering of over 100 students from Pre-University, Degree, and Engineering colleges convened at Freedom Park on Tuesday, November 21, raising their voices in demand for the prompt distribution of scholarships. At the same venue, students from these institutions, from diverse communities such as Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Minorities, united in protest.

The students asserted that their academic scholarships have not been credited since the last academic year. Adding to the grievances, the government's recent decision to reduce scholarship amounts for the children of construction workers faced criticism from the community. The annual scholarship, which previously ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 60,000 per student, has been slashed to a range of Rs 1,100 to Rs 11,000.