Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar disclosed on Tuesday, November 21, that the Centre is contemplating the proposal from the Arunachal Pradesh government to establish an additional medical college in the state, states a report by PTI.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp in Kebang circle of Siang district, Pawar, Minister of State for Health, pledged to address the matter, emphasising that the state government must ensure the necessary infrastructure, reports PTI.

Arunachal Pradesh presently has a solitary medical college, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences. Pawar said camps such as SAD, which help government schemes reach the doorsteps of people, are needed.

"It is important as people living in rural areas can avail the benefit of the several central and state sponsored schemes related to welfare and development," she added.

During the event, the minister distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries. Pawar commended the accelerated development in the Northeast, attributing it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She reportedly highlighted the Centre's unwavering commitment to the region's development and mentioned that the Prime Minister has instructed central ministers to make frequent visits to Northeastern states to oversee the progress of central projects.

As part of her visit, Pawar also inspected the ongoing construction of a 40-bed district hospital in Punnying and engaged with officials from the state Health Department.