The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in the process of integrating Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programmes into its purview, is set to unveil a model curriculum for these programmes, which will be on the lines of the undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes, states a report by Telangana Today.

Designed by experts from various institutions and industries, the curriculum will reportedly require institutions to adhere to 80% of the model while retaining the flexibility to customise the remaining portion to suit local needs.

Marking a first-time initiative by the AICTE, this model curriculum for BBA and BCA programmes will come into effect from the academic year 2024-25. So far, the curriculum for these programmes was designed and developed by the universities concerned.

According to the report, AICTE Chairman Prof TG Sitharam, in an online interaction with institutions on Tuesday, November 21, stated, "Based on the new curriculum, outcome-based textbooks will be brought in. We will also bring in examination reforms and simpler examinations will be conducted. Parakh evaluation tool will be used for evaluation."

Commencing from the next academic year, all higher education institutions offering BCA, BBA, and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) programmes must obtain mandatory approval from the AICTE.

“We are not transferring these programmes from the UGC to AICTE. All the UGC guidelines will still apply to the institutions. The AICTE will bring in the quality initiative to programmes so that our students will be of world class,” Prof. Sitharam said.

According to Telangana Today, the integration of these programmes under the AICTE umbrella will open avenues for institutions to launch integrated MCA and MBA programmes. Furthermore, engineering colleges offering MBA and MCA programmes will have the opportunity to introduce BBA and BCA programmes, but they must adhere to the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules.

AICTE officials clarified that there will be no immediate changes to the existing processes for admission, affiliation, governance, or administration of institutions offering BCA, BBA, and BMS programmes.

Addressing concerns about intake, officials assured that approval would be granted for the current intake in institutions, and only nominal charges will be applicable for obtaining the AICTE approval for which process will commence in December and conclude in April next year, states the report.