The Department of Microbiology at the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) organised the World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, observed globally from November 18 to 24, 2023. This initiative, established by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to raise awareness about the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance and the importance of responsible use of antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines.



Under the esteemed guidance of Prof M Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor of CUTN, the week-long awareness campaign commenced with a presidential address delivered by Prof EM Shankar, Dean of the School of Life Sciences. Prof Shankar highlighted the alarming impact of infectious microorganisms developing resistance to antimicrobial medicines. He emphasised that this resistance not only complicates the treatment of infections but also elevates the risk of disease spread and severe illness.



During the event, Dr Ravanan, Head of the Department of Microbiology, addressed the audience, shedding light on the factors contributing to antimicrobial resistance. Dr Ravanan pointed out that self-medication with antibiotics, misuse of drugs, and patients not completing the entire prescribed course of antimicrobials are among the key reasons behind this growing concern. He urged the young students of CUTN Kendriya Vidyalaya to adhere to best practices when using antimicrobial medicines.



As part of the awareness programme, more than 200 students from various schools in Thiruvarur and Mannargudi visited the Microbiology department. They were provided with an informative tour of the department's laboratory facilities and were given hands-on experience in utilising the state-of-the-art facilities available at the university.



In an effort to amplify the reach of the ongoing World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, students from the Microbiology Department at the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) organised and executed an energetic flashmob at the Old Bus Stand in Tiruvarur. The flash mob was aimed to captivate the attention of the general public and disseminate crucial information about the dangers of antimicrobial resistance.



The organisation of the World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week conference and the flashmob is spearheaded by Dr Kaushik Rajaram, Assistant Professor in the Department of Microbiology. Dr. Rajaram expressed his commitment to fostering awareness and understanding about the critical issue of antimicrobial resistance within the academic community and beyond.