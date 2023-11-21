In Akola, Maharashtra, a 29-year-old history-sheeter, identified as Ganesh Kumre, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, subjecting her to burns from cigarette butts, and forcibly shaving her head, reports PTI.

The victim, whose father is a labourer, had been facing harassment from Kumre for the past two years, an officer said, according to the report.

"Kumre is a local goon in Khadan area. He sexually assaulted the girl on November 15 and 16, tortured her with cigarette butts and also cut her hair," the officer said quoting the First Information Report.

Taking serious note of the ghastly crime, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who handles the Home portfolio, has assured stringent action. Addressing reporters in Nagpur on Monday, November 20, he said that the guilty will not be spared and that orders have been given to launch an inquiry into the incident.

"Kumre has a criminal background. He has been harassing the girl for the last two years," the official said.

The Akola Police have registered a case under sections 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), 376 (Punishment for rape), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and charges related to causing harm with dangerous weapons, among others, under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The incident of sexual assault came to light after November 16 when local people approached the police against Kumre. The accused was arrested on November 18 and has been remanded in police custody until November 21. The investigation is currently ongoing.