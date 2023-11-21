On Monday, November 20, a 19-year-old girl was reportedly abducted by two motorcycle-borne men from a petrol pump in the Jhansi Road area in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, a police official said, according to a report by the news agency, PTI.



The distressing incident took place during daylight hours, and the CCTV camera footage capturing the abduction has surfaced on social media, as per the report.



"Following the abduction of the girl, a case has been registered on the complaint of her kin and efforts are on to trace her," Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel was quoted as saying by PTI.



As per the PTI, the victim and her family had travelled from Bhind to Gwalior to be a part of a relative's function. The family members revealed that the girl had previously experienced harassment from a youth in her village, leading to the registration of a prior case, the police informed PTI.



"The incident occurred when the girl went to the washroom of a petrol pump while her kin were talking to each other. Two motorcycle-borne forcefully took her away," the SP said.



Tragically, the recurrence of such distressing incidents against girls continues unabated in the country. Recently, a shocking case unfolded in Kochi where an eight-year-old girl was abducted and subjected to sexual assault by a man. Another case emerged in Maharashtra involving a similar assault on a 14-year-old.



Tragically, the recurrence of such distressing incidents against girls continues unabated in the country. Recently, a shocking case unfolded in Kochi where an eight-year-old girl was abducted and subjected to sexual assault by a man. Another case emerged in Maharashtra involving a similar assault on a 14-year-old.