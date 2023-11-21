Numerous iconic structures and places of worship in Kolkata and various parts of West Bengal have been illuminated with vibrant blue lights in support of children's rights, a recent UNICEF statement said, reports PTI.

The gesture was orchestrated to commemorate World Children's Day on November 20.

As a part of this initiative, the West Bengal Assembly building, Howrah Bridge, Metcalfe Hall, Birla Planetarium, Nehru Children's Museum, Kolkata Press Club, and Birla Industrial and Technological Museum in Kolkata were all illuminated in blue, states PTI.

According to the report, the statement released by UNICEF on Monday, November 20, asserted, "Children's rights for survival, growth and development, protection and participation are important across the world and the illumination highlights that."

Amit Mehrotra, UNICEF's West Bengal Chief, said, "On this World Children's Day, we urge everyone to treat girls and boys equally...we should strive to ensure that they are equals in performing all roles. We must encourage them to complete their education and also do our bit to save the planet for our children." He further urged people to raise their voices against child marriage and violence targeting children.

Places of worship adorned by the illumination included Jeliya Para Durga Mandir in Purulia, Baranagar Seikh Para Jame Masjid at Kaliachak in Malda, St Mary's Church at Patiram in Dakshin Dinajpur, St Joseph's Believers' Eastern Church at Chhara in Purulia, Parshwanath Jain Shwetamber Temple, Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple, Masjid Un Noor, and Gurdwara Sant Kutiya in Kolkata.

The statement also noted UNICEF's collaboration with the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the recently concluded Men's Cricket World Cup, aimed at promoting empowerment and equality between girls and boys.