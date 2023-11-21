West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose made a noteworthy visit to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur on Monday, November 20, states a report by the news agency PTI.

According to the report, during his visit to the institute, he engaged with both students and faculty members

During his tour, Bose had the opportunity to witness a demonstration of the supercomputer Param Shakti at the Centre for Computational & Data Sciences on the institute's campus, IIT Kharagpur reportedly said in a statement.

“It is a moment of pride for IIT Kharagpur to welcome the Governor of West Bengal Dr CV Ananda Bose. His presence on the campus was celebrated with great enthusiasm and his ideations towards the modern education system combined with ancient Indian roots were noteworthy,” Deputy Director Prof Amit Patra said.

As per the PTI report, the visit underscored a moment of significance for the institute, aligning with its commitment to excellence in education and technological advancements. Governor Bose, impressed by the institute's initiatives, has pledged to return for a more extensive engagement with the faculty and students, the statement added.

IIT Kharagpur secured the fifth rank in India QS Asia World University Rankings 2024 and fifty-ninth in Asia. The institute is also the largest and the first IIT in the country and it entered the QS Ranking with a score of 54.5.