The Information Technology (IT) Minister K Tarak Rama Rao met government job aspirants of Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad, Telangana on November 20, Monday, and discussed their concerns. Ashok Nagar is the hub for individuals preparing for government exams. Also, it may be recalled that the recent death of Pravallika in Ashok Nagar had made headlines as it was reported that she was a TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) Group II aspirant.

Telangana State Assembly elections polling is scheduled for November 30 and the results are scheduled to be out on December 3. Amid the opposition's criticism that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has failed in filling the government job posts, BRS working president KTR has assured unemployed youth that, "the future is bright".

After meeting the aspirants, and talking to X (formerly Twitter), the minister tweeted, "Had an insightful conversation with the Govt job aspirants from Ashok Nagar who came to meet me with a hope to find a way forward." Further, he added, "Assured them that the future is bright and will be meeting them at their adda immediately after election."

Aspirants question

As per a report by IANS, the aspirants asked KTR several questions related to the job calendar, Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Board reconstitution, and cancelled and postponed exams among others. Assuring them he will meet them immediately after the election results, KTR said he would discuss these issues.

Further, he said that the BRS government was continuing the process of filling up over 2,30,000 government jobs. More than 1,62,000 government jobs have already been filled, he added.



TSPSC concerns

To recall, the TSPSC Group I exams were cancelled twice and the next date for conducting the exam is not out yet. Additionally, Group II exams have also been postponed and are yet to be held after the elections and the formation of a new government. However, this frequent cancellation and postponement of government exams has created unrest among unemployed candidates as they have been building hopes and preparing for the exams for more than two years.

The recent death of Pravallika has brought huge masses to the roads protesting and seeking immediate action on the matter. Initially, her suicide was allegedly due to the cancellation of Group II exams. Later, the situation turned political as other parties questioned the government about the exams. However, the police later clarified that the deceased had taken the extreme step allegedly due to a love affair issue.

Earlier, speaking to EdexLive, a few Group I and Group II aspirants opined that the exams may be conducted in February 2024 considering the current situation of the Telangana elections followed by the formation of a new government. However, they were dejected with the way exams were being held and cancelled later.