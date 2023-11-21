Child Care Institutions, alongside governmental and private educational institutions, commemorated Child Rights Day on Monday, November 20 in accordance with the directives of the Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR), reports The New Indian Express. Throughout the state, students actively participated in a pledge-taking ceremony conducted during school assemblies or prayer sessions, aiming to foster awareness regarding children's rights and instil a sense of responsibility among all stakeholders.

According to the report, the pledge symbolises a commitment to uphold the rights of children, irrespective of discrimination based on factors such as caste, class, creed, religion, gender, disability, or any other category. TSCPCR emphasised the pivotal roles played by the secretary of School Education, district collectors, and district educational officers in ensuring the success of this initiative.

The international theme chosen for Child Rights Day this year is "For every child, every right”.

Established under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, TSPCR is a statutory body tasked with ensuring the alignment of all laws, policies, programmes, administrative mechanisms, and procedures with the child rights perspective enshrined in the Constitution of India. It actively monitors the implementation of key acts such as the Juvenile Justice Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, and Right To Education Act.

On November 20, 1989, the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child, hailed as a significant achievement in human rights, acknowledging the roles of children in social, economic, political, civil, and cultural spheres. The convention establishes and sets minimum standards for safeguarding the rights of children in all capacities. Consequently, this day is globally observed as International Child Rights Day.