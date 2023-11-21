Gourab Panigrahi, an alumnus of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, Odisha has received the prestigious international Gordon Bell Prize along with seven other Indo-American scientists for their innovative project at Denver, USA recently, as per a press release shared by the institute.

Their project 'Large scale materials modelling at quantum accuracy: Ab initio simulations of quasi crystals and interacting extended defects in metallic alloys' has been considered as the pioneer one in the concerned field. Gourab, a PhD scholar at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru pursued his schooling for 14 years at DAV Chandrasekharpur and was the recipient of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY, a scholarship programme), Uranium Talent Scholarship, Prime Minister Fellowship for his scholastics.

The prize is awarded each year to recognise outstanding achievement in high performance computing worldwide with particular emphasis on rewarding innovation. The team has developed a concrete framework that combines the accuracy provided by many body methods with the efficacy of density functional theory to access larger length scales. Gourab, son of Lingaraj Panigrahi and Prabina Panda has meritoriously earned BSc and MS degrees from IISc.

For the phenomenal achievement of Gourab, the Regional Director of DAV Institutions, Odisha Dr KC Satapathy; Principal of DAV Chandrasekharpur Dr Sujata Sahu; among others congratulated him.