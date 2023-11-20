President of India Droupadi Murmu, who was also a teacher, will be inaugurating the new Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Kuliana in Odisha during her visit to Mayurbhanj today, November 20, Monday, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Governor Raghubar Das and Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu will also be present along with other dignitaries.

EMRS is the flagship scheme of the Centre to impart quality education to children hailing from various tribes. This residential education is also offered free of cost, informed Bishweswar Tudu. Over 740 such schools are being integrated across the country, out of which, 87 EMRS have been allotted for Odisha, 19 of which, will be established in the district of Mayurbhanj.

The minister of state also informed that currently, Kuliana and Baripada blocks have two campuses which are ready to be inaugurated. These schools are being constructed over 10 to 12 acres of land with state-of-the-art facilities with separate and free boarding facilities for boys and girls.

More than 500 tribal students will be residing in each EMRS campus which is being set up in the blocks with over 50 per cent tribal population. Over 3.5 lakh tribal students will benefit all over India thanks to this scheme, the minister informed.