In a tragic incident in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, a Class II student, Mahanthamma Shivappa Talawar, lost her life after accidentally falling into a hot 'sambar' vessel in a government school in Afzalpur taluk, states a report by PTI.

According to the report, the police informed PTI today, Monday, November 20, that the seven-year-old succumbed to her burn injuries at a Bengaluru hospital, three days after the accident. The incident occurred on November 16 at the midday meal kitchen, leading to severe burn injuries for the child.

The PTI report further states that following the incident, two school staff members and the chief cook of the midday meal scheme faced suspension, the police said.

The child, with 40 per cent burn injuries, was rushed to a primary health centre in Choudapur where she was given first aid and later transferred to another hospital in the district for further treatment.

As her condition worsened, Mahanthamma was subsequently moved to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, the police told PTI.

In response to a complaint from the victim's mother, authorities have registered a case of death due to negligence under section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code. However, no arrests have been made thus far in connection with the case.