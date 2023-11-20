Opposition Leader VD Satheesan delivered a lecture at Cambridge University, UK on Nehruvian Socialism. He also held a second talk at Anglia Ruskin University on social justice and political equality, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

"Thank you #Cambridge for great opportunity and invigorating discussions. It was an honour talking on Nehruvian socialism at Cambridge", he posted via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on November 19, 11:54 am.

The lecture was held at the South Asian Students' Hall, as per reports.

These talks were held under the aegis of the UK Indian Workers' Union and Cambridge Students Union. Satheesan was the chief guest at the debate jointly organised by the Indian Workers' Union, UK and Cambridge Students Union. The debate at Cambridge University was held at its South Asian Students Hall.

"Special thanks to #AngliaRuskinUniversity for the debate on social justice & political equality", he posted on X.

The lecture at the Anglia Ruskin University saw Cambridge MP Daniel Zeichner and Councillor Anna Smith who is also the Deputy Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority attending it.

In some recent news, VD Satheesan called the Kerala Students' Union (KSU) march "cruel" and "deliberate" on November 6. KSU had staged a protest demanding the resignation of Kerala Higher Education Minister Bindu regarding the union election controversy at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur.