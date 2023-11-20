In a major operation named P-Hunt, the Kerala Police has arrested a total of 12 individuals from various locations across the state, cracking down on the alleged viewing and sharing of objectionable content related to children, as reported by PTI.

According to the report, the arrests were made during raids, resulting in 46 cases being registered. The police told PTI that they have also seized 123 electronic devices believed to contain incriminating evidence.

The arrests were distributed across different districts, with four people apprehended in Malappuram, while two each were nabbed from Idukki and Kochi city, and one person each taken into custody from Alappuzha and Ernakulam rural area, the police informed PTI.

Operation P-Hunt is a specialised initiative undertaken by the Kerala Police CCSE (Countering Child Sexual Exploitation) Team, to combat crimes against children.

It's important to note that under the law, engaging in the viewing, distribution, or storage of any child pornographic content constitutes a criminal offence. Offenders could face severe consequences, including imprisonment for up to five years and fines of up to Rs 10 lakh.

To recall, five people were held from Ludhiana in August this year for sharing objectionable content related to children on social media. The arrests were made after the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had shared tipline reports on child pornography.