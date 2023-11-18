In Jalna, Maharashtra, a 14-year-old allegedly died by suicide seeking reservation for the Maratha community, a police official said on Friday, November 17, stated a report in PTI.

The 14-year-old hanged herself in her room in Someshwar area, Jalna, on Thursday, November 16, and left behind a suicide note. She had purportedly written that the Maratha community must get quota and that "my words must not go waste", the official informed.

"The girl was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police came to know about the incident on Friday morning," he added.

The Limbgaon police station has registered an accidental death report and a probe is underway.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666.