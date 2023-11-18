The Karnataka High Court has permitted a candidate to appear for the Civil Judge mains exams from her hometown of Mangaluru. This arrangement was made because the candidate was 8.5 months pregnant and was unable to travel to Bengaluru, stated a report in PTI.

In March this year, the HC issued a notification to conduct the exams for the recruitment of 57 judges. The preliminary exams were held on July 23, 2023.

From the 6,000 candidates, 1,022 were chosen for the mains exam scheduled on November 18, Saturday and November 19, Sunday in Bengaluru.

Nethravathi, an advocate from Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district, had qualified for the mains exam. She submitted a requisition to the Karnataka High Court to permit her to write the exam in the district itself as she was unable to travel to Bengaluru having delicate health conditions being pregnant.

The HC Committee for Direct Recruitment of Civil Judges comprising Justice PS Dinesh Kumar, Justice K Somashekar, Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, Justice Ashok S Kinagi and Justice M Nagaprasanna, after considering her application, allowed her to write the exam in Dakshina Kannada district itself.

Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale has approved the decision of the Committee.

Following a direction by the Committee and the Chief Justice, the Registrar of the HC has deputed a lady judicial officer to conduct the exam for the lone candidate at the District Court in Mangaluru.