Around 2,052 schools in Himachal Pradesh will be given a facelift in the following years, says Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday, November 18.

The CM made this announcement while he was chairing a review meeting of the State Education Department in Shimla. He said that these institutes will prove to be a milestone in providing quality education from the next academic session, which starts in 2024, a report by PTI states.

Sukhu stated that 2,050 elementary to senior secondary schools would be renovated and designated as Chief Minister Schools of Excellence in various phases by the academic year 2026-27. He requested that a list of these schools be prepared by December 31 by the appropriate officials.

Apart from these, English medium government schools will be established throughout the state, the Chief Minister further said. He also stated that the School Adoption Programme will be launched shortly, with officials from the block, sub-division, and district levels participating, according to a release issued here.

He also asked officers of the department to explore the possibility of bringing in guest teachers, for which, online applications would be accepted. A provision would be made to hire them in schools with vacant positions for a year or so.

Sukhu directed that a thorough proposal for the guest lecturer system be prepared by the department.

The chief minister stated that a schedule should be prepared to ensure mandatory 220 teaching days in an academic session to students, in addition to other activities, and that mandatory teacher training will also be conducted on the first appointment.

He stated that to improve education, the possibility of securing collaboration from central government agencies as well as important non-governmental groups should be investigated.

Further, he also declared that admission to Class I in government educational institutions should be guaranteed from the age of six.

Sukhu also discussed the progress of the Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School, which is being established in each assembly constituency in the state.

The current state administration will also finish the construction work for the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya, which was started by the previous BJP government in Gohar, Dharampur, and Bangana, and appropriate funding will be made available for them.