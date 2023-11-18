The Department of Education at the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) observed National Education Day on Friday, November 17, 2023 to honour the life and legacy of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Education Minister.

The presidential address was delivered by Prof M Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor of CUTN. Prof Krishnan emphasised the significance of taking higher education beyond the confines of the institution and into society. He stressed, "Education is respected, only when we take the excellence of education to society, and that is what we should always strive to do. We should take the output of higher education to the nearby village for their development."

Drawing inspiration from Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, he urged the audience to respect their culture, tradition, and the knowledge passed on by previous generations. Highlighting the Indian Knowledge System (IKS), Prof Krishnan referred to the Tanjore dolls, illustrating the lesson that, "No matter how unfavourable situations are, you will not be down forever; you will surely rise again," and urged the students to get Tanjore dolls which will constantly be a symbol of motivation.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof P Sivakumar, Senior Professor and Head of the Education Department at Alagappa University. Prof Sivakumar acknowledged Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's significant contributions to education and the foundation he laid for primary, secondary, and tertiary education. He emphasised the importance of knowledge coupled with a good attitude and its application for the betterment of society.

The National Education Day programme was organised by Prof P Srinivasan, Dean, School of Education, along with his dedicated team of faculty, including Dr Narayana Raju, Dr Bhimappa Rangannavar, Dr Poornima Rajendran, Dr Biju K, Dr Pramila Ramani and Sunil Kumar.