The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the schedule for the UGC NET December 2023 exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the schedule on the official website — nta.ac.in.

The exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), will be held from December 6 to December 14. It will be held in two shifts — morning and afternoon. The morning shift is from 9 am to 12 noon, while the evening shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

"The notification regarding intimation of City of exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) http://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and www.nta.ac.in, prior to 10 days of the exam," the official notice, accompanied by the schedule reads.

"Candidates are also advised to visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates. For further clarification related to UGC NET December 2023, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in," the notice reads further.

Here's the direct link to the official schedule: https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20231117125446.pdf

The admit card for the UGC NET December 2023 exam shall also be released soon. The test will be held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The syllabus for all the subjects is available on the UGC website, and candidates can access it for free.