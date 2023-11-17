BTech students of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) who have passed the university exams but do not have the required marks in the internal exams will be awarded a "BTech degree in low pass" grade. The decision was taken by the Syndicate of the university that met in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, November 16.

According to a senior official of the varsity, the decision was taken owing to difficulties faced by some students in earning a BTech degree due to insufficient internal exam marks, though they have scored 40 per cent in the university exam. Earlier, a lack of required internal marks meant that the student had to repeat the entire exam, including the written component as well, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"For a particular course in the BTech programme, the minimum grade required to pass is 5.5. Students who do not have sufficient internal marks will earn a grade of 4 and will be awarded a BTech degree in low pass grade," the official added.

KTU has also decided to allow a six-month internship for BTech students during their course. The university will start a BTech course for working professionals this year enabling aspirants to get direct admission to the third semester of the course, the official said further.

This course will be offered in separate batches in seven colleges that have obtained permission from the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). Aided colleges have been permitted to implement the Department of Social Justice's decision on the adoption of disability reservation in teaching positions, as per The New Indian Express.