Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will hold its 103rd convocation on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The convocation ceremony will take place at Swatantrata Bhawan, from 9.30 am onwards.

Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest of the ceremony. Prof Sood is also the Chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology & Innovation Advisory Council. He is also a National Science Chair Professor at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. A Doctorate in Physics from IISc Bangalore, Prof. Sood’s contribution to academics and scientific research has been acknowledged by many awards, including the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award of India.

Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India

Prof Sood has also received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, the GD Birla Award for Scientific Research, the Millennium Gold Medal of the Indian Science Congress Association, Sir CV Raman Award of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Homi Bhabha Medal of the Indian National Science Academy and several other coveted awards and felicitations.

The 103rd convocation function at Swatantrata Bhawan will witness the distribution of the gold medals for the academic session 2022-23 from the dais. The degree distribution to the graduands will take place at various institutes, faculties and colleges admitted to the privileges of the university, soon after the main function.

The 102nd convocation of the university had taken place on December 10, 2022.