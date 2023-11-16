The timetable for public exams in Tamil Nadu, comprising the Class X, or Secondary (SSC), and the Classes XI and XII, or Higher Secondary (HSC) state board exams, has been declared. The exams are meant for the 2023-24 academic batch and are scheduled from December 2023 till early next year.

The practical exams for Class X begin on December 23 and end on December 29. Similarly, for Class XI, they are scheduled from December 19 to 24, while for Class XII, they will be conducted from December 12 to 17, according to the official timetable.

The written exams will begin on March 26, 2024 and continue till April 8, 2024 for Class X. For Class XI, the exams will be held between March 4, 2024 and March 25, 2024. And students in Class XII will write the exams between March 1 and March 22 next year.

The Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examinations has also announced the result dates for all three classes. The board exam results for Class X will be published on May 10, 2024, while for Class XI, it will be declared on May 14 and for Class XII students, the results will be out on May 6, next year.