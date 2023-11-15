Over one lakh students are attending coaching given by the Tamil Nadu government for competitive exams. Announcing this, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on November 14 said that 1.1 lakh Class XI and XII students are attending coaching classes for competitive examinations being held in government schools daily across the state, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



This includes 46,216 students for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) for medical courses and 29,279 students for Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) for engineering courses and 31,730 students for both. Further, he added that the department would soon announce the dates for the public examinations for Classes X, XI and XII.

In this regard, the minister said, "We have already said that the dates would be announced after Deepavali. We don't want these dates to clash with various competitive examinations and they will be announced soon."



Recently, the school education department has released a standard operating procedure for training government school students for competitive examinations. As per this, the students will be taught Botany/Math on Mondays, Physics on Tuesdays, Zoology/Math on Wednesdays, Chemistry on Thursdays and tests will be conducted on Fridays from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.



He was speaking after the state-level Children's Day celebrations organised by the school education department. He said that state-level celebrations would be organised every year. As part of the event, more than 100 schools that were performing well on various parameters were awarded, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.