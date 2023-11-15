In connection with a ragging case at MES Arts and Science College, Chathamangalam, a village in Kerala, the victim has lodged a complaint with the college authorities against about 20 people, including second-year students Safir, Ajnas and Naushil. To recall, Mohammed Rishan, 19, a first-year Fashion Design student was allegedly beaten up by senior students on November 13 for posting a photo on Instagram.

Following this, he lodged the complaint with the college authorities on Tuesday, November 14. Meanwhile, three more first-year students also lodged complaints against the same gang of senior students for ragging on Tuesday. Additionally, six students were suspended on Tuesday and based on these complaints the investigation by the college is pending, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details, Principal of MES Arts and Science College, Chathamangalam, Shafeek S, said, "On Tuesday we received more complaints along with Rishan's complaint against the senior students from the first year students. The college set up an Anti-Ragging Inquiry Committee to investigate the issue and they will submit the report within seven days. Meanwhile, six second-year students from different streams have been suspended pending inquiry."

On Saturday, Rishan and his friends posted a photo taken at the college's roof on Instagram. The senior students got into an argument with Rishan over capturing the pictures on the roof and posting them on Instagram. Further, asked him to delete the photo but Rishan didn't listen to the threats of the seniors. As per the complaint, Rishan was beaten up by a group of senior students on Monday at 11 am.



Rishan's father Sharafudheen said that Rishan had severe eye injury as he was attacked with the help of an object similar to a car key. The injured Rishan was first taken to the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital by the college authorities. He was later shifted to the medical college. Rishan's father said that they would also file a police complaint the next day.