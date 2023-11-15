Lucknow University (LU) has introduced a unique registration number system to enhance students' educational experience. This initiative aims at improving efficiency, communication and the overall learning environment at the university, officials said, as stated in a report by IANS.



Further, the officials of the varsity said that the introduction of registration numbers for students will have manifold benefits. Disclosing the benefits, the university officials said:

- It will simplify the application process

- Students applying for various courses at LU will be given a unique Student Registration Number (SRN) upon registration, making it easier for them to track their admission progress and communicate with the university.



Moreover, the allotment of SRN will increase transparency by allowing applicants to check their admission status, including application status, document verification and fee payment, in real-time. “This fosters transparency and reduces anxiety during the admission process,” said an official.



Also, the SRN is expected to streamline administrative processes such as easy access to academic records and quick verification of student identities ensuring a more efficient and convenient experience for students.

Additionally, it will enhance security by protecting students’ personal and academic information, reducing the risk of unauthorised access or identity fraud. With SRN in place, students can conveniently access academic services, such as course registration, exam results and library services, said LU Vice-Chancellor Prof AK Rai said, as stated in a report by IANS.