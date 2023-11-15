Student unions: All India Students' Association (AISA), All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) and Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) will stage a protest tomorrow, November 16, Thursday, seeking justice in the alleged molestation of an Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University (IIT BHU) female student. To recall, a student was sexually molested by three unidentified men on November 1.

Announcing details about the protest, AISA issued a statement stating, "Year After Year, Incident After Incident, BHU Fails Its Women Students! Gang Rape, Molestation, Slut Shaming, Survivor Blaming, Curfew Timings & Complete Administrative Apathy: The new normal in our 'Esteemed Universities'?"

Further, mentioning its stand in supporting the students of BHU, AISA said, "END admin apathy! Instate GSCASH! Join Protest at UP Bhavan! 16th November, 3PM"

To recall, in a fresh statement to the police, the survivor mentioned that she was gang-raped.

Initially, this incident led to many protests on campus bringing up discussions around building a boundary wall as IIT, BHU and other institutes are in the same premise, without any wall separating them.



Although, speaking to EdexLive, an official of the BHU confirmed that there will be no construction of a boundary wall, the students of BHU have protested seeking justice for the victim.