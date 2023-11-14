An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death after an argument broke out over transferring Diwali photoshoot pictures. The incident happened in Doddaballapur when the deceased, Surya, went with his friends to a restaurant where they met Dileep and his friends, who asked Surya to do a photo shoot for him.

Further, Dileep asked Surya to transfer the pictures immediately but he said they needed to be downloaded from the camera. Following this, the argument escalated and Dileep stabbed Surya with a sharp-edged weapon, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Giving more details on this tragic incident, Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said Surya and his three friends went to Dark Night Restaurant for lunch. The restaurant had set up a photo booth where Surya and his friends did a photoshoot. Dileep, 23, who was with four other friends at the restaurant, asked Surya to do a photoshoot for them as they had a camera.

Initially, Surya refused but later agreed to click pictures for Dileep and his friends. Following this, Dileep asked him to transfer the pictures immediately but Surya said the same could not be done as he needed to download the pictures from the camera onto his phone, the officer said.

After this argument, Dileep stabbed Surya's chest with a sharp-edged object attached to his keychain. Surya was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, the officer added. Following the incident, Dileep and his friends fled from the restaurant on their bikes.

Police identified two of the five accused. A case of murder was registered with Doddaballapura police station and further investigation is on, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.