Alleging that the Telangana government has failed to solve the problems of unemployed youth and the students, the members of Osmania University (OU) Students and Unemployed JAC are campaigning against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections draw close, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

A number of Osmania University students from the erstwhile Nalgonda district have joined hands with the sole objective of explaining to the voters the "anti-student and anti-people" stand of the KCR government.

They divided themselves into different groups who were entrusted with the responsibility of launching door-to-door campaigns in villages across different constituencies, explaining to the people how the BRS failed to fulfil the promises it made for the students and the unemployed youth.

They are also motivating and welcoming the unemployed youth to join them in their fight for a cause. Wherever they come across youngsters who support the ruling party, these student leaders convince them to think about their future and win them over to their side.

Contesting against KCR

Speaking to The New Indian Express, OU Students and Unemployed JAC convener K Satyanarayana revealed that he has filed nomination papers in Gajwel to contest against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. A native of Palivela village in Munugode mandal, he revealed that he also filed his papers to contest from Munugode.

Dressed like a "beggar", he has been explaining to the voters that "if they again vote for the BRS, everyone will become a beggar".

"The government gave notification for filling the vacancies thrice but it cancelled those notifications if the aspirants wrote the exams. Poor unemployed youth who spent lakhs of rupees preparing for the exams died by suicide," he alleged.

"If there are about 25,000 teacher post vacancies, District Selection Committee (DSC) notification were issued for filling only 5,000 posts. But the notification for tenders for wine shops was issued two months ago and that process was completed without any issues," he said while adding that they are not supporting any party but campaigning only against the BRS.