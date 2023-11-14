The Coimbatore's district school education department has planned to introduce the Clean Campus initiative at the government higher secondary schools soon to spread awareness about cleanliness and hygiene among students. Speaking to The New Indian Express, an educational officer in Coimbatore said, "The clean campus initiative will not only ensure cleanliness in schools but will also create awareness among the students.

"As part of it, the headmasters and class teachers will make the students of Classes XI and XII understand how to handle waste, maintain the school campus clean and use toilets and more. This programme will be conducted once a month," the officer added. Giving more details, he said, "We have planned to conduct essay writing tests for students after completion of the awareness programme and cash prizes might be offered to the students who perform well in the test through the school management committee." Additionally, he said that instructions will be given to the headmasters soon to execute this.

The headmistress of a government school in the city who took part in the discussion told The New Indian Express, "Around 10 students will be appointed in the school to monitor the hygiene of kitchen, toilets, classrooms, vegetables and drinking water at schools and report cleanliness issues to the teachers." Additionally, teachers can take steps to solve the issue as soon as possible, the headmistress added.