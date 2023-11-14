Today, November 14, on the occasion of Children's Day, President Droupadi Murmu said children are the future of the country and everyone needs to safeguard their future. Children from various schools and organisations met the president at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC), as stated in a report by PTI.

“We often say that children are the future of the country,” Murmu said. "It is the duty of all of us to safeguard this future and ensure its proper upbringing,” Murmu shared, as per a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She stated that today's children have technology and a lot of information and knowledge. Additionally, they are showcasing their talent in the country and abroad, and it is the responsibility of all of us to give the right direction to the talent of our children, she said.



Further, Murmu shared with the children that if they recognise their potential and keep moving towards their aim with full dedication and hard work, they can achieve their goal. She advised them to adopt the habit of reading by reminding them of the saying — books are their best friends.

Books as friends

Good books bring positive changes in one's personality, she said while advising the children to read biographies of great personalities which will inspire them and also help them face challenges.

Further, Murmu said that children are more sensitive towards others. “They become sad after seeing the sadness of others and they become happy after seeing others happy. Due to this quality of children, we can inspire them from childhood to help others and have a feeling of love and respect for the environment,” she said. Further, she said, it is also very important to make children aware of the health and cleanliness of the environment.