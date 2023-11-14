A death note recovered from the hostel room of Ashwin, 21, a student of Azim Premji University, who died by suicide on November 10, stated that he was under academic pressure. Sarjapur police, who are investigating the case, found the death note, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Giving more details, an investigation officer told The New Indian Express that in the death note, Ashwin stated that he could not live up to his parent's expectations to excel in his studies. He was unable to cope with the academic pressure.

Additionally, Ashwin was not interested in pursuing a degree in the science stream. He often used to mention that he was not interested in his course, Ashwin's friend told the police during the investigation, the officer added.



To recall, Ashwin was found dead on November 10 around 7.30 am on the campus after jumping off the 16th floor of the university building at Sarjapur. Ashwin hailed from Hyderabad. He was residing in the boys' hostel on the university campus.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416, Sangath: 011-41198666 and Arogya Sahayavani: 104.