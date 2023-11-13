"Private schools provide bus facilities to students. Similarly, the state government also must provide special bus/van facilities for government school students," demanded a student from Sullia during district-level children's parliament (Makkala Samsath) organised at Roshni Nilaya in Mangaluru on Saturday, November 11. As many as 80 schoolchildren could appraise elected representatives about their problems during the meeting, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Former president of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayath Mamatha Gatti was present as Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader, who was supposed to address the children's issues but could not attend the programme.

Children's Parliament

Children raised issues such as lack of drinking water, poor road infrastructure, and lack of bus facilities on a few routes. One of the students from Puttur said that the authorities must put up speed breakers and barricades in Puttur as reckless driving by motorists was causing accidents.



Another student Renuka from Sullia complained that aided schools were not receiving any funds from the government and students are yet to receive uniforms. Further, she demanded smart classrooms to which Gatti assured that the matter would be brought to the notice of the MLA and the MP.

Furthermore, two students demanded free sanitary pads and napkin burners. A student from Kadaba demanded the government to provide boiled rice as a part of the mid-day meals. Additionally, students urged to build compound walls, playgrounds, better classrooms and kitchen facilities in government schools.

Official's words

Addressing the gathering, Mamatha Gatti cautioned the parents to monitor their children who have been addicted to mobile phones. Women and Child Welfare Department Deputy Director Usman A inaugurated the programme.



Diana Y Shetty, Mohammad Safwan, Anjuman Yathim and Masakin have been selected for state-level children's parliament.