In a shockingly horrific incident, a Class XII student was allegedly assaulted and his finger chopped off by his senior for talking to a female classmate in Delhi's Dwarka South, the police said on November 10. It is reported that the accused has graduated from the same school and the alleged incident occurred on October 21, as stated in a report by PTI.

Giving more details, the police revealed that the victim was so scared that he did not tell his parents about the assault and had claimed that his finger was chopped off by a motorcycle chain. Later, on November 10, he disclosed the incident to his parents.

On finding out about the shocking incident, the parents lodged a complaint with the police. An FIR has been registered in this connection, police added. Further, narrating the actual incident, the victim told the police that the accused met him outside the school and took him to a park.



The accused objected to the victim's friendship with a female student in the boy's tuition class and attacked him with a stone. An FIR has been registered and the allegations are being verified, the police said, as stated in a report by PTI.