A 20-year-old MBBS student of a private medical college in the Mangaluru cuty died by suicide today, November 13. The deceased has been identified as Prakruthi Shetty (20), city Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal told reporters, as stated in a report by PTI.



Giving more details, he said, the student ended her life by jumping from the sixth floor of the hostel building at around 3 am. Police have recovered a note from her hostel room, which said "she was frustrated with her life".

A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is on, the commissioner said.

Previous student suicide

A Class IX student in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district died by suicide after being scolded by his parents over mobile phone addiction, the police said in a statement on Tuesday, November 7. An IANS report stated that the 15-year-old boy Lokesh's severe mobile phone addiction worried his parents and they wanted him to focus on his studies.

When his father objected to his mobile phone addiction on November 6, both of them got into an argument and the boy fought with his parents and left the house in angst. The boy, in a fit of rage, and not being able to take the constant criticism, hanged himself from a tree in an isolated place in his village, Chittavalahalli.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666