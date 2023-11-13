This is what else he had to say | (Pic: MDES + EdexLive)

At an Inter-School English Literary Competition conducted by St Joseph’s Central School in Mysuru Karnataka, Secretary and Correspondent of MDES Vijay Kumar shared that competitions are not just meant to compete but it is also an opportunity to explore oneself, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

“Most times, we do not know what is hidden in each one of us. Each one of you is a hidden treasurer. Each child is a hidden treasure but we fail to realise it because we tend to compare ourselves to others," he shared.

Further, he said comparing oneself to others is a form of belittling. "Very often believing that it is the end, stops one from going beyond. Comparisons limit us to our own space and stop us from exploring ourselves. Competitions help us expose our hidden talents," he added.

The chief guest of the event, writer and author Sujatha Rajpal, said that reading has no substitute.

Elizabeth S Thomas, Principal, St Joseph’s School, said “The event was organised to not just hone the intrinsic and inherent talents of students but to raise their spirits and motivate them towards positivity. Nearly 100 students from various schools took part in the competition.”