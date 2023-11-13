The Delhi police have arrested two people from Burari for allegedly making fake marksheets. Giving more details on this, the police on Sunday, November 12 said the two identified as Dal Chand (34) and Mahaveer Kumar (30) were arrested by a team of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for allegedly making fake marksheets and certificates of government and private universities as well as state education boards, as stated in a report by PTI.

"The team of the Crime Branch arrested the accused who were involved in making fake marksheets and certificates of various government and private universities and state education boards," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said. They used to charge anything between Rs 20,000 and Rs 2.20 lakh for making the fake documents, the officer added.

Similar incident

In another fake certificate scam, non-Christian students are allegedly getting admissions in minority residential schools by illegal means in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, Telangana, stated a report in The New Indian Express.



The issue came to light when the students from the Muslim community and their parents took the issue to the notice of higher officials of the education department as well as the vigilance and enforcement authorities. They alleged that the non-minorities were producing fake certificates of baptism in order to get admission to these schools.