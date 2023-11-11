The alliance of the Students' Federation of India, Ambedkar Students' Association and Tribal Student's Forum (SFI - ASA - TSF) won the students' union elections conducted at the University of Hyderabad (UoH, or Hyderabad Central University - HCU) it was announced on Friday, November 10, late in the night, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Md Ateeq Ahmed, a PhD scholar of Urdu from the School of Languages, secured 1,880 votes.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - SevaLal Vidyarthi Dal (ABVP - SLVD) put up a tough fight. Presidential candidate Shaik Aayesha became the first Muslim woman running for president, creating a significant moment in the ABVP's history at UoH. Ayesha received 1,409 votes.

Meet the rest of the winners:

Jalli Akash as Vice-President

Deepak Kumar Arya as General Secretary

Lavudi Bala Anjaneyulu as Joint Secretary

Samim Akter Sheikh as Cultural Secretary

Athul as Sports Secretary

All three positions of the Internal Complaints Committee - Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (ICC GSCASH) committee were also bagged by SFI panel members including PhD representative Soumya Mohan KP, master's representative K Pooja, and Nandana Panikkil as integrated representative.

The students will be working towards improving infrastructure, affordable health insurance for students, distribution of fellowships in a time-bound manner, 5% relaxation of attendance for all menstruating students.

Among the 5,300 eligible students, 80% voter turnout on the polling day, that is, Thursday. Elections were held for a total of nine posts, including three ICC-GS CASH members.