Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), Pune, announced the last date to register for SNAP, an entrance examination that serves as a pathway for securing a seat at SIIB Pune. Aspiring students can apply for MBA programmes in International Business (IB), Agri-Business (AB), and Energy & Environment (EE).

The registration process for the test commenced on August 23, 2023, and will conclude on November 23, 2023. The last date to register for SIIB Pune is December 30, 2023. Candidates looking for a quality business education can visit the official website and complete the application process through the registration link.

This year, the SNAP examination is scheduled to occur on three distinct dates:

December 10, 2023 (Sunday)

December 17, 2023 (Sunday)

December 22, 2023 (Friday)

The exam will happen across 84 cities in India. The specific timings for the exams will be announced shortly. Interested candidates can choose the date out of the above-mentioned dates and appear for the exam.

Expressing her welcome to new students, Dr Asmita Chitnis, Director, SIIB Pune, said, "We are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the next batch of students who will become part of the SIIB Pune community. Each incoming batch represents a wealth of untapped potential, and we are enthusiastic about fostering their talents and guiding them towards a promising and successful future. We believe that our hands-on learning experiences and a curriculum specifically crafted for real-world relevance equip our students with practical skills that distinguish them in a competitive job market."