Delhi Police, on Friday, November 10, disclosed that a Class XII student was allegedly assaulted and his finger was chopped off by his senior in Delhi’s Dwarka South. The reason for this act, they said, is that the former was talking to a female classmate.

The accused is a former student of the same school and already graduated some time ago, PTI reports.

This alleged incident occurred on October 21, according to the police.

The whole incident made the victim feel so frightened that he did not reveal the truth of the incident to his parents. Instead, he claimed that his finger was chopped off due to a motorcycle chain.

What happened actually

However, on Friday, November 10, the victim disclosed what actually happened to his parents. Following this, they lodged a complaint with the police.

The police said that a First Information Report (FIR) had also been registered in connection to this case.

According to the victim, the accused in the case met him outside the school and took him to a park. Then, he expressed his ire at the victim’s friendship with a female student in his tuition class. After that, the victim told the police that the accused met him outside the school and took him to a park.

The accused objected to the victim's friendship with a female student in the boy's tuition class. Following this, he attacked the victim with a stone.

Currently, the police say that an FIR has been registered and that the allegations are being verified.